Ole Miss secures commitment from touted quarterback Crews Jenkins
Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) quarterback Crews Jenkins is staying in SEC country after committing to Ole Miss on Wednesday.
The three-star prospect chose the Rebels over South Florida and Vanderbilt, spurning the hometown school in favor of Pete Golding and Co.
As a junior, Jenkins threw for over 2,000 yards yards and 25 touchdowns, completing 70 percent of his passes and leading the Eagles to an 11-1 record. The Rebels already have a commitment from national top-50 quarterback prospect Keegan Croucher, but Crews didn’t want to pass up the opportunity to play in Oxford.
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“I think just the opportunity to compete,” Crews told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong last month. “Coach Judge has been the most consistent in recruiting me along with Coach Schoonie. I feel like all the coaches are great at developing quarterbacks and have a great background of doing so. Also Coach Pete is a players guy and cares for you.”
The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder is the No. 1127 overall prospect in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services. He also ranks as the nation’s No. 73 quarterback and No. 41 recruit in the state of Tennessee.