Ole Miss setting the pace for Navy Bowl All-American defensive lineman
SAN ANTONIO – St. Thomas More edge rusher Marvin Nguetstop highlighted a few schools standing out to him during practice on Wednesday in preparation for Saturday’s Navy All-American Bowl.
An SEC program is standing out to the talented 2027 prospect. Ole Miss.
“Ole Miss is definitely recruiting me heavy,” Nguetstop said.
“I haven’t been to The Sip yet so I’m really excited to go over there. I think the d-line they have may d-linemen going to the league every year and they have guys like me and I know they can work with me.
“I feel like that’s a school I can fit in. They beat Georgia in a good matchup. That’s a school I can be a way better lineman than I am now.”
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Isaiah Horton
Plans to enter Transfer Portal
- 2Hot
Jason Witten
Lands coaching job in SEC
- 3Trending
DJ Lagway
Commits to Big 12 school
- 4
Ohio State Buckeyes
Hosting 2 SEC transfers today
- 5
Sam Leavitt
Latest on Tennessee pursuit
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Nguetstop is looking forward to getting over to Penn State later this month.
“That’s probably D-End U. They had Micah Parsons and they still have elite defensive ends. They have a good coaching staff and that’s a school I can belong to.”
Virginia Tech has turned up the heat.
“They’re rebranding right now with Coach Franklin. I think that can be an exciting school to go to.”
Nguetstop is very intrigued by Georgia.
“The whole defense, that’s a unit, especially on the defensive line. If you’re over there starting on the d-line, you can definitely make it to the NFL.”