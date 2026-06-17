"One of the original RBUs" Iowa lands a commitment from Keyon Thomas

Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central running back Keyon Thomas tells Rivals he has committed to Iowa.

The talented tailback chose to play for head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes over Illinois. He also strongly considered Cincinnati, UConn and Michigan State.

“What made them right for me, I think it was just the campus itself,” Thomas said. “The people there, when you go to Iowa if you come around the campus they’re like the NFL team. I love how close-knit the fans and school are. The coaching staff are close connected.”

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Thomas took his official visit this past weekend.

“I was the only back that came up,” Thomas said. “They made me feel special.”

Rivals ranks Thomas as the nation’s No. 42 running back. He becomes commit No. 13 for Iowa in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Jay Norvell was the lead recruiter.

“Iowa is known for having o-linemen,” Thomas said. “Me personally I think they were one of the original RBUs.

“Coach Jay, we’re really close. He’s the one that recruited me from the start. The head coach Ferentz, he was with me the whole visit from dinner, walking me around campus. I never got that anywhere else. He was invested in the recruiting.

As a junior Thomas rushed 168 times for 1,337 yards and 19 touchdowns, playing against the top competition in the Hoosier State. Now he’s excited to be Big Ten bound.

“Having the opportunity to compete in bowl games and get to the playoffs every year,” Thomas said. “That’s important to me and the opportunity and chances to play great teams excite me.”