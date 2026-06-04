One time Georgia baseball commit Brodie Campbell is now committed to Georgia Tech to play football

Georgia Tech made Brodie Campbell a priority from the beginning.

Now the Yellow Jackets have their quarterback.

The three-star signal-caller from Newnan (Ga.) announced his commitment to Brent Key and Georgia Tech after taking his official visit to Atlanta this past weekend, giving the Yellow Jackets a major in-state win at the position.

Campbell chose Georgia Tech over 30 scholarship offers and a growing list of programs that pushed hard down the stretch.

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The relationship started nearly a year ago.

Georgia Tech offered Campbell on Oct. 3, 2025, after quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke evaluated him during camp and later attended one of his games.

“They have been all in ever since they offered,” Campbell told Rivals. “I went to a few camps the summer before, then Coach Weinke came to my game in October and offered. There hasn’t been a day they haven’t recruited me since.”

That consistency separated the Yellow Jackets from the competition.

“They have made me feel a part of the family ever since. The coaches have welcomed me and my family anytime and have been great every time we’ve been up there. They make you feel wanted for sure.”

The official visit ultimately confirmed what Campbell had been feeling throughout the process.

“The visit definitely had a huge impact for Georgia Tech,” he said. “It really put it in perspective with me getting to be around all the guys for a whole weekend and it made me feel like it was home.”

Campbell has visited Georgia Tech countless times over the years, but this trip felt different.

“The vibe is really just a gritty program with an amazing coaching staff and great young men that can really play football well and play extremely hard.”

The fit inside Georgia Tech’s offense also played a major role.

“The relationship with the whole coaching staff, especially Coach Weinke, the fit in the pro-style offense, how they will develop me and use me in the offense, the education and life after football,” Campbell said. “Those were the biggest reasons.”

Head coach Brent Key’s leadership style stood out throughout the recruitment.

“I love Coach Key. He is a very real person and will tell you the truth no matter what. He never pressured me to do anything, and that is rare with coaches nowadays.

“Coach Key is a gritty guy and a great leader of men who makes players better both on and off the field.”

Offensive coordinator George Godsey also played a significant role in the decision.

“Me and Coach Godsey click well,” Campbell said. “He is all about football and doing anything to win games, so that’s what I really like about him.

“He is extremely smart and is a huge get for the Georgia Tech staff.”

Georgia Tech has built significant momentum on the recruiting trail over the last several weeks, and landing Campbell gives the Yellow Jackets a quarterback they believe can help lead the class.

A one time Georgia baseball commit is now committed to Georgia Tech to play football.