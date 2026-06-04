One visit to Syracuse is all it took — WR Chanin Harris has committed to the Orange

Fran Brown and Syracuse went into South Carolina looking for a difference-maker at wide receiver.

They found one in Chanin Harris.

The playmaker from Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes has committed to Syracuse after taking his official visit to campus this past weekend, choosing the Orange over Virginia Tech, Wisconsin and several other programs involved in his recruitment.

More importantly for Syracuse, Harris plans to shut down his recruitment and lock in with the Orange.

Syracuse didn’t enter the picture until late April, but the Orange wasted no time making up ground.

“They offered me at the end of April, and ever since then, they’ve been trying their hardest to build a relationship with me,” Harris told Rivals. “I’ve built that relationship with Coach Fran and Coach Gaddis.”

That relationship quickly became the foundation of Syracuse’s rise.

Harris connected immediately with Brown because of their shared faith and conversations that extended well beyond football.

“Not everything is about football with him,” Harris said. “He’s real heavy in his faith, and I am as well. That’s how we got connected from the first time we talked.”

Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis made an equally strong impression.

“When I first met him, it was just like wow,” Harris said. “His development with receivers and the position that I play is great. He’s a great person overall as well.”

The visit sealed the deal for Harris and the Orange

Before Syracuse offered, Harris admittedly knew very little about the program. The Orange changed that quickly. The official visit ultimately sealed the deal.

“The visit had a great impact,” Harris said. “They made sure to take the time to help me understand what Syracuse was and what they were about.

“I went to the official visit thinking that it was going to be the place. I prayed on my decision and wanted to make sure I was making the right choice. When I got there, it was everything I was expecting.”

One moment stood above the rest.

“It hit me 100% when I was with Coach Gaddis watching film. Just seeing how he took the time to analyze everything and show me what I needed to work on meant a lot.”

That attention to detail, combined with the relationship they built throughout the visit, helped remove any remaining doubts.

Brown’s personality and authenticity also played a major role.

When it came time to make a final decision, three things separated Syracuse from the competition.

“First was the faith-based culture inside the program,” he said. “Second was their focus on preparing players for life after football. Third was the atmosphere created by the coaching staff and players.”