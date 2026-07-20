Oregon 2027 Class Breakdown: Ducks in the hunt to ink another elite recruiting class

There’s never any shortage of drama when Oregon is making recruiting moves.

Dan Lanning has become known for being one of the best closers on the trail. He and his staff often position the Ducks incredibly well in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. That’s once again the case when looking at the 2027 cycle.

As of July 20, Oregon has the No. 4 class in the nation. That’s thanks to 24 total commits, 16 of whom are of the blue-chip variety.

The Ducks continue to go from coast to coast in search of the nation’s best. Despite being tucked away in the Pacific Northwest, the Big Ten program has become accustomed to going to any part of the country to beat a local power for a coveted target.

Just look at the elite wide receiver duo atop the class. Harper Woods (Mich.) five-star Dakota Guerrant is the No. 1 player in Michigan and Glassboro (N.J.) four-star Xavier Sabb is the No. 2 player in New Jersey. Both plan to head to Eugene next year.

Guerrant is now an industry five-star following a big bump in the new Rivals300. Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook four-star EDGE Rashad Streets is now the top-ranked industry four-star and will be in the hunt for five-star status through the end of the cycle.

Chandler (Ariz.) Rivals five-star quarterback Will Mencl remains the top-ranked passer in the Rivals300 and is an industry top-50 recruit. He’s been pledged since the end of April, when he chose Oregon over Auburn and myriad others.

Las Vegas Bishop Gorman four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp and Broken Arrow (Okla.) four-star safety Semaj Stanford are two more top-100 prospects and they headline the Ducks’ haul in the secondary. Collierville (Tenn.) four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr. could line up on either side of the ball at the next level.

There’s currently eight top-100 recruits in the class. In addition to ranking No. 4 nationally, Oregon also sits atop the Big Ten in the team rankings ahead of the season. Below is a look at the class in full, as of July 20:

Oregon Commitments by Position

Quarterback

Four-star Will Mencl, No. 44 NATL. (No. 4 QB)

Running Back

Four-star CaDarius McMiller, No. 180 NATL. (No. 12 RB)

Wide Receiver

Five-star Dakota Guerrant, No. 22 NATL. (No. 5 WR)

Four-star Xavier Sabb, No. 37 NATL. (No. 7 WR)

Three-star Malachi Garlington, No. 934 NATL. (No. 127 WR)

Tight End

Four-star Anthony Cartwright III, No. 360 NATL. (No. 19 TE)

Three-star George VanSandt, No. 1,239 NATL. (No. 67 TE)

Offensive Tackle

Four-star Cameron Wagner, No. 295 NATL. (No. 27 OT)

Interior Offensive lineman

Four-star Gus Corsair, No. 327 NATL. (No. 22 IOL)

Three-star Avery Michael, No. 504 NATL. (No. 40 IOL)

Three-star Lex Mailangi, No. 776 NATL. (No. 67 IOL)

Defensive Lineman

Four-star Zane Rowe, No. 135 NATL. (No. 13 DL)

Four-star Cam Pritchett, No. 226 NATL. (No. 24 DL)

Three-star Achilles Reyna, No. 562 NATL. (No. 66 DL)

EDGE

Four-star Rashad Streets, No. 33 NATL. (No. 7 EDGE)

Three-star Josh Christensen, No. 902 NATL. (No. 83 EDGE)

Linebacker

Four-star Toa Satele, No. 77 NATL. (No. 6 LB)

Four-star Brandon Lockley Jr., No. 395 NATL. (No. 35 LB)

Cornerback

Four-star Hayden Stepp, No. 40 NATL. (No. 7 CB)

Four-star Josiah Molden, No. 228 NATL. (No. 29 CB)

Safety

Four-star Semaj Stanford, No. 68 NATL. (No. 4 S)

Three-star Malakai Taufoou, No. 477 NATL. (No. 45 S)

Athlete

Four-star Tae Walden Jr., No. 73 NATL. (No. 3 ATH)

Three-star Sam Ngata, No. 789 NATL. (No. 24 ATH)