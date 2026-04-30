Oregon 5-star QB commit Will Mencl earns invite to Elite 11 Finals

Will Mencl has established himself as one of the premier passers in the 2027 class, and the Chandler (Ariz.) star will be heading to Los Angeles this summer to prove it.

Mencl, a 5-star Oregon commit, received an invite to the Elite 11 Finals on Wednesday evening, becoming the 15th of 20 passers to earn a spot.

There are few higher honors for high school quarterbacks than being invited to the event, which will celebrate its 27th year in 2026. It brings together 20 of the country’s elite signal-callers for three days of competition and training in Los Angeles at the end of May.

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Elite 11 alumni include college and NFL stars like Carson Palmer, Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, Tim Tebow, and more recently Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young. Last year’s Elite 11 Finals featured 16 of the top 25 quarterbacks in the Rivals Industry Ranking, including five of the top six players at the position.

Mencl checks in as the No. 49 overall prospect and No. 3 passer in the class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services. Rivals, however, is higher on him than both 247Sports and ESPN.

In the most recent Rivals300 rankings, he was tabbed as the country’s No. 13 recruit and No. 1 quarterback. He chose the Ducks earlier this month, spurning Auburn, Penn State, Miami and a host of other programs to play for Dan Lanning and Co.

Scouting Will Mencl

As a junior last fall, Mencl earned a spot in the Navy All-American Bowl after posting one of the best seasons of any quarterback nationally. He Led Chandler to the Arizona Open Division championship game., completing 258 of 367 passes (70.3%) for 3,815 yards with 33 touchdowns. He also showed off his mobility, rushing 118 times for 741 yards (6.3 YPC) and 17 more scores.

Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, writes this about Mencl as a prospect:

“Hyper-accurate passer who looks like one of the more well-rounded quarterback prospects in the 2027 cycle. Measured in at around 6-foot-3, 205 pounds with 10-inch hands prior to his senior season. Turned in a strong finish to his junior season, completing over 70% of his passes for 3,815 yards and 33 touchdowns against five interceptions while leading his team to a state title berth. Touts smooth mechanics. A high-level processor who is able to locate open receivers and read defender leverage. Made tough throws over the middle of the field as a junior. Also proved to be a dangerous run threat on designed keepers, rushing for 741 yards and 17 scores.

… Turned in the best showing from a quarterback on the national all-star circuit at the Navy All-American Bowl prior to his senior season. Will need to continue gaining key in-game experience throughout the rest of his high school career. Arm strength is good but not overwhelming at this stage. Well-rounded overall skillset makes him one of the more high-floor quarterback prospects in the 2027 class.”