Oregon and Dan Lanning land Tae Walden Jr., a top-three ranked athlete with NFL bloodlines

Collierville (Tenn.) High Rivals300 athlete Tae Walden Jr. announced his commitment to Oregon on Wednesday during the Rivals Summer Signing Day Show.

The four-star Walden chose to play for the Ducks over an offer list that also included Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Walden is expected to play receiver in Eugene. He ranks as the Rivals Industry’s No. 3 athlete and No. 70 prospect overall.

Oregon made a big move with Walden back in the spring, and the official visit the weekend of June 19 showed him a place where he could thrive at the next level.

“The visit to Eugene was everything I expected and more,” Walden said in the spring. “I had a great time out there! What stands out to me about playing for Coach Lanning is definitely the way he runs his program and I can definitely see myself being a part of that defense for sure!”

Walden adds to a terrific 2027 Oregon class that is pushing towards the top five of the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Rivals Director of Scouting Charles Power loves this pickup for Oregon.

“Dynamic two-way athlete who shows intriguing upside as a cornerback and wide receiver. Measured in at around 6-foot-2, 165 pounds as a junior. Tests as a top athlete in the combine setting, posting impressive 40-yard dash and broad jump marks. Lines up at wide receiver, cornerback, and as a return man on Friday nights. Very explosive mover with a bunch of burst. Gets to his top gear in a flash. Looks like the best athlete on the field at all times.

“Shows high-level flashes as a corner, despite that not being his primary position. Instinctual in coverage and ball skills translate well to defense. Both of his interceptions as a junior came on impressive breaks on the football.

“A deep threat on offense with the ability to take the top off of defenses with his vertical speed. Earns separation with his burst off the ball. Dangerous after the catch, can take a quick hitch to the house. Has the movement skills that point to upside as a route runner. Can make some tough grabs and shows ability to finish through contact. Shows his athleticism and playmaking ability as a return man, taking back multiple kicks for touchdowns as a junior.

“Finished his junior season with 42 catches for 912 yards and 10 touchdowns, along with 2 interceptions and 7 pass breakups on defense. Has a narrow frame and will need to continue adding weight. If he plays corner, will need to iron out his technique and continue honing his tackling ability. Does not have a massive catch radius due to his slighter frame on offense. Young for the cycle, not turning 18 until September of his freshman season of college football. Also has NFL bloodlines with his father playing in the league. Has multiple markers that point to NFL upside with continued development.”

Walden’s father Erik played 11 seasons in the NFL and was a Super Bowl Champion.