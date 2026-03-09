Oregon chasing another elite recruiting class in 2027

Under Dan Lanning, Oregon‘s recruiting has gone from very good to elite — taking the program with it into the upper echelons of college football.

The Ducks signed their third-straight top-5 class in 2026 and fourth straight that ranked in the top 10. Combined with their ability to add elite talent in the transfer portal, it has made them an annual contender for the Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance.

But while other programs have continued to take upwards of 30 high school signees in an era of expanded roster limits, Lanning and Co. have focused on quality over quantity. In the past two cycles combined, they signed only 41 high school prospects.

In the 2026 class alone, programs like North Carolina and USC signed 35 players or more, while Georgia, Miami, Tennessee and Notre Dame signed at least 30. Oregon’s classes are instead stacked almost solely with blue chip talent. In 2025, 17 of their 18 signees ranked as four- or five-stars. In 2026, it was 19 of 23. During that span, the only team to sign more Rivals Industry five-stars (of which Oregon signed seven) was Texas with eight. It’s the kind of roster-building that creates championship-level teams — and expectations — both on the field and on the recruiting trail.

The good news is, Lanning and his staff welcome those and are putting together another top-tier class in 2027. With only five commitments, the Ducks rank among the top-10 nationally already. Three of those five are blue-chip prospects, with offensive tackle Avery Michael just outside of that range.

And more than that, they’re in the mix for some of the country’s best players again, and it would be a shock to not see them competing for a potential No. 1 class come Signing Day in December.

Ducks commitments by position

Running back

Four-star Cadarius McMiller, No. 174 (No. 8 RB)

Offensive tackle

Four-star Drew Fielder, No. 131 NATL. (No. 14 OT)

Three-star Avery Michael, No. 447 NATL. (No. 37 OT)

Defensive line

Four-star Cam Pritchett, No. 205 NATL. (No. 22 DL)

Athlete

Three-star Sam Ngata, No. 803 NATL. (No. 38 ATH)