Oregon Ducks win out for coveted four-star offensive lineman

Oregon put another big commitment on the board Thursday, as the Ducks beat out Miami and Vanderbilt for four-star Hays (Kan.) interior offensive lineman Gus Corsair.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound mauler announced on Wednesday he would be deciding between those three programs. A day later, he chose the Ducks — in large part because of the offensive line development and relationships he has with UO’s staff.

“I would say how many offensive line coaches they have,” he told ScoopDuck of what stands out about Oregon. “They have six O-line coaches, which is huge for development. ’m very excited about the opportunity to play at Oregon because of the relationships, place, and development I would receive.”

Corsair picked up more than 20 Power 4 offers throughout his recruiting process, but the Ducks pursued him with a purpose and closed the deal earlier this week with an in-home visit from offensive line coach A’lique Terry.

“I’m looking for a school that’s going to develop me to be a great football player and a great person. I wanna go somewhere and compete for National Championships,” Corsair previously told Rivals.

He is the No. 313 overall prospect and No. 21 IOL in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 2 player in the Sunflower State.

Corsair adds to rapidly growing Ducks class

The Sunflower State native is a another big addition to this crop for Dan Lanning and Co., who now have 10 blue-chip commitments among their 12 total pledges.

Eight of those additions have come since March 1, as the Ducks have been on one of the biggest recruiting heaters in the country. Last month, they landed Rivals’ No. 1 quarterback Will Mencl, along with top-50 overall prospects Rashad Streets and Ai’King Hall.

They currently sit at No. 7 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, trailing just behind Ohio State and Florida for another top-5 class.



