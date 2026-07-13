Oregon Ducks WR commit Dakota Guerrant earns 5-star status from Rivals

Rivals has updated its recruiting rankings — the Rivals300 — for the 2027 cycle. Five prospects have obtained five-star status, one of whom is Harper Woods (Mich.) wide receiver Dakota Guerrant.

Already the No. 1 recruit in the state of Michigan, Guerrant continues to cement himself as one of the nation’s top overall prospects. The Oregon commit checks in at No. 22 overall is one of just three receivers to be named a five-star in Monday’s update.

The 6-foot-1.5, 200-pounder is coming off a huge junior season that saw him haul in 55 receptions and turn them into 1,074 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also plays defensive back and had 40 tackles, three interceptions and nine pass-breakups in 2025.

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He enters his senior season as one of the more feared players in the Midwest. He’ll also now take the field for the first time as a five-star recruit this fall. His Harper Woods team enters the 2026 campaign as the No. 24 team in Michigan, per the Rivals Composite Rankings.

Guerrant committed to Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks on June 16. He chose the Big Ten program over Michigan, among others.

“The coaching staff is filled with great people and people that want you to be the best,” Guerrant told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong about his decision. “They’re elite at everything.”

Guerrant is a part of an elite receiver class that’s set to head to Eugene. Oregon also holds commitments from industry five-star WR Xavier Sabb, top-100 athlete Tae Walden Jr. and three-star WR Malachi Garlington. The Ducks’ class currently checks in at No. 3 nationally and No. 1 in the Big Ten, per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Scouting Dakota Guerrant

Rivals’ Allen Trieu writes this about Guerrant as a prospect:

“Very skilled, productive gamer of a receiver. Has been a major varsity contributor since his varsity season and has made an impact at receiver, as a return man and part-time quarterback and defensive back. Savvy, smart route-runner with good fluidity and agility. Has top notch ball skills. Wins contested catches like a bigger receiver and has exceptional body control and ability to make catches near the boundaries of the field and stay in the field of play. Does not have any verified top end speed, but has elusiveness and open field ability. Has come up big at key times and is hyper competitive. Above average physical measureables but elite positional skills and intangibles.”