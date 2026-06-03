Oregon gets big-time commitment from 4-star LB Toa Satele

Dan Lanning and Oregon continued their red-hot recruiting run on Wednesday afternoon, landing a commitment from four-star linebacker Toa Satele, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

The Mililani (Hawaii) standout chose the Ducks over Texas, Cal and Notre Dame while on his official visit to Eugene. He was set to see each of his other three finalists over the next month but instead becomes the 14th commitment for the Ducks and ninth since April 1.

His relationships and the connection specifically with linebackers coach Tony Tuioti has been a key factor in Oregon’s favor in this recruitment — and one that ultimately looks to have paid off.

“Coach (Tony) Tuioti is my guy and we have a strong relationship. He’s one of the coaches I’ve known the longest in my recruitment and it always feels like family out there,” he told Rivals’ Greg Biggins earlier this month. “I had a chance to go to a game last season and had a great time. I love the atmosphere and I like how they play defense too, so just a great all around fit.”

Satele has been a national prospect dating back to his freshman season and had the offers and interest to back it up. Along with his four finalists, he had offers from USC, Texas A&M, Michigan, Ohio State, Miami, Oklahoma and more.

The chance to stay on the West Coast was a big factor for the son of former NFL offensive Samson Satele, who starred at the University of Hawaii before starting 114 games for the Miami Dolphins, Oakland Raiders and Indianapolis Colts.

Scouting Toa Satele

Toa, meanwhile, ranks as the No. 68 overall prospect in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services. He also checks in as the nation’s No. 4 linebacker and the No. 1 recruit in Hawaii.

Rivals’ Greg Biggins writes this about him as a prospect:

“Versatile linebacker who has the ability to play multiple spots and could even grow in to an edge in a few years. Has a long 6-foot-3, 210 pound frame with room to add good weight. Plays both inside and off-ball linebacker, shows natural pass rush skill and is comfortable playing in space. Fluid mover who can drop and cover and runs well enough to make plays sideline to sideline. Closes well on the football, takes sound angles and is a highly instinctive player.

… His father Samson played offensive line for Hawaii and was a 2nd round pick of the Miami Dolphins so Toa was raised on the game and has a high football IQ. A natural athlete who we’ve seen working out at tight end at camps and showcases and could play the position in college as well but defense is definitely where his upside is highest. Projects as a high Power 4 athlete with an NFL ceiling.”