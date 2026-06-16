Oregon lands a commitment from from coveted WR target Dakota Guerrant

Harper Woods (Mich.) Rivals300 receiver Dakota Guerrant announced his commitment to Oregon on Tuesday, choosing to play for the Ducks over Michigan among others.

The Ducks led the entire process.

The four-star Guerrant ranks as the Rivals Industry’s No. 7 receiver and No. 38 prospect overall. He is commit No. 18 for head coach Dan Lanning and his staff in the 2027 class.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Guerrant was recruited to Eugene by future position coach Ross Douglas.

“The coaching staff is filled with great people and people that want you to be the best,” Guerrant said.

“They’re elite at everything.”

Guerrant caught 58 passes for 1,100 yards and 27 touchdowns as a junior with 40 tackles and three interceptions.

Rivals National Analyst and Michigan native Allen Trieu loves this pickup for Oregon.

“Dakota is one of the more polished, skilled receivers to come out of the Midwest in recent cycles,” Trieu said. “He has elite ball skills, body control and a competitiveness that is always there but shows up in clutch moments. He profiles as a recruit who can step in and make an immediate impact because of those qualities.”

Guerrant becomes one of the jewels of this Oregon class alongside fellow Top-100 recruits in edge rusher Rashad Streets, quarterback Will Mencl and linebacker Toa Satele.

Guerrant is the second receiver in the fold joining Malachi Garlington. Moving forward at the position Oregon is setting the pace for five-star Xavier Sabb who visits this weekend, and they’re also a front-runner for four-star Blake Wong.