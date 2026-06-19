Oregon lands another in-state target in edge Josh Christensen

Make it a clean sweep of the top four players in Oregon for Oregon.

The Ducks landed a commitment from the No. 2 recruit in the state, Lake Oswego (Ore.) edge Josh Christensen.

Christensen had visited Oregon last weekend, then took a visit to Cal, but it was really down to the home-state Ducks, Washington, which signed a teammate in last year’s class, Oklahoma and Illinois.

And like the No. 1 player in the state, Josiah Molden from West Linn (Ore.), Christensen chose to stay home and commit to the Ducks.

Christensen is the state’s No. 2 overall prospect according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

He ranks as the No. 102 edge nationally in the 2027 class.