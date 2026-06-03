Oregon lands commitment from No. 1 player in Hawaii, four-star LB Toa Satele

Things moved extremely fast with Mililani (Hawaii) linebacker Toa Satele. Just two weeks ago, he finalized his official visit schedule and said he wanted to make a commitment following his final trip.

Satele ended up being, ‘one and done,’ and committed to the Ducks on his official visit over the weekend before going public with it minutes ago.

“I knew Oregon was home for me,” Satele said. “I have great relationships over there and have a strong comfort level with the coaches and the players on the team.

“I’ve been multiple times on visits and to a game and I have a really strong comfort level. Some of the coaches I’ve known since I was a freshman and I know those guys will look out for me and take care of me on and off the field.”

Satele was set to visit Texas this weekend and then take a mid-week trip to Notre Dame before wrapping it up with a trip to Cal on the 12th.

“I’m going to shut it down, I’m 100% locked in with Oregon,” Satele said. “When you know you know, and I didn’t want to waste anyone’s time.

“I took a lot of unofficial visits all over the country so I feel like I have a pretty good idea of all these schools. I couldn’t see myself anywhere other than Oregon so it just felt right to commit now and lock it in.”

Satele is currently rated the No. 68 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services and the No. 4 linebacker prospect as well.

He’s a versatile linebacker who has the ability to play multiple spots and could even grow in to an edge in a few years. He has a long 6-foot-3, 210 pound frame with room to add good weight.

“The plan is to move me all over the defense,” Satele said. “I’ll play some outside, off-ball and some inside as well. I’ll be able to drop and also rush the passer so it’s a great fit for me.

“It’s a defensive staff, coach Lanning is a great head coach with a defensive background and I’ve known coach Tony (Tuioti) forever. Coach (Brian) Michalowski (LB coach) is a great coach as well and like I said, I know i’ll get developed and have a chance to reach my goals which is to play in the NFL someday.”

The gene pool is strong with Satele as his father Sampson played offensive line for Hawaii and was a 2nd round draft pick of the Miami Dolphins. He also has a younger brother Trison who’s a four-star defensive tackle prospect in the 2028 class.