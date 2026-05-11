Oregon lands four-star OT Cameron Wagner: 'Coach Lanning is the best'

Saint Joseph (Ill.) Ogden four-star offensive tackle Cameron Wagner announced his commitment to Oregon on Monday afternoon.

The blue-chipper chose the Ducks over Illinois, Notre Dame and Wisconsin. He becomes commit No. 13 for head coach Dan Lanning and the Big Ten powerhouse in the 2027 class.

“The biggest reason, it’s a simple answer, the coaching staff and dudes on the team there I feel I can fit in there and thrive as a player and as a person as as well.”

Offensive line coach A’lique Terry led the charge in recruiting Wagner who was recruited by the top programs from coast to cast.

“I have confidence in Coach Terry to develop me as a player,” Wagner said. “That offensive line room, they’re all great coaches there. They have a big offensive line staff there.”

Wagner loves the trajectory of an Oregon program that won the Big Ten championship two years ago and played in the College Football Playoff Final Four in the fall.

“I think Coach Lanning is the best coach in college football and can develop anyone into a great player,” Wagner said.

Wagner joins an Oregon recruiting class that Rivals previously ranked No. 8 nationally. He is the third offensive lineman joining Gus Corsair and Avery Michael.

“I’m really good friends with them,” Wagner added.

The Rivals Industry ranks Wagner as the nation’s No. 26 offensive tackle and No. 289 prospect overall.