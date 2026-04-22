Oregon lands Rivals No. 1 QB Will Mencl: 2027 five-star chooses Dan Lanning

Rivals’ No. 1 ranked quarterback in the 2027 class in Chandler (Ariz.) High five-star Will Mencl has committed to Oregon.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Mencl chose to play for head coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks over his other finalists in Auburn and Penn State.

Ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect in the Rivals300, Mencl adds to an Oregon class that previously ranked No. 9 nationally. He is one of the jewels of a haul trending to finish in the Top 5 for a fourth year in a row.

“The culture is the biggest thing with Oregon,” Mencl has said in the past.” Dan Lanning runs a really tight ship with what he believes and a standard he holds players to.”

Oregon quarterbacks coach Koa Ka’ai was also a big factor for Mencl who visited for a game in the fall, returned in January and came back again this spring.

“My relationship with Coach Koa, I feel like that is super, super strong,” Mencl said. “I’ve had a lot of discussions with Coach Lanning about the culture there and how they’re going to continue to sustain greatness throughout the program.”

Mencl is coming off a junior season where he completed over 70 percent of his passes for 3,815 yards and 33 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He added another 741 yards rushing and 17 more scores.

Rivals Director of Scouting Charles Power loves the pickup for Oregon.

“Hyper-accurate passer who looks like one of the more well-rounded quarterback prospects in the 2028 cycle,” Power wrote in his scouting report. Measured in at around 6-foot-3, 205 pounds with 10-inch hands prior to his senior season. Turned in a strong finish to his junior season, completing over 70% of his passes for 3,815 yards and 33 touchdowns against five interceptions while leading his team to a state title berth. Touts smooth mechanics. A high-level processor who is able to locate open receivers and read defender leverage. Made tough throws over the middle of the field as a junior. Also proved to be a dangerous run threat on designed keepers, rushing for 741 yards and 17 scores.

“Turned in the best showing from a quarterback on the national all-star circuit at the Navy All-American Bowl prior to his senior season. Will need to continue gaining key in-game experience throughout the rest of his high school career. Arm strength is good but not overwhelming at this stage. Well-rounded overall skillset makes him one of the more high-floor quarterback prospects in the 2027 cycle.”