Oregon lands second top-100 commit in as many days with 4-star SAF Semaj Stanford

Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class is quickly heating up, with the Ducks landing a second highly touted commitment in the past 24 hours.

Rivals five-star quarterback Will Mencl kicked things off on Wednesday night, and top-100 safety Semaj Stanford kept it going on Thursday afternoon by announcing for Oregon. He chose the Ducks over both Texas and Georgia, as well as more than 20 other reporter Power 4 offers.

The Broken Arrow (Okla.) star visited Eugene earlier this spring, and that visit vaulted Oregon to the top of the list. He is the 10th commitment of the cycle for Dan Lanning and Co., who are chasing another top-5 recruiting class after finishing fourth in 2026.

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Stanford is also another key addition to the Ducks’ secondary group, joining a class that already includes Rivals top-40 prospect Ai’King Hall and four-star cornerback Josiah Molden. One of the biggest selling points for Stanford was the chance to play early in Eugene, something they’ve shown time and time again with incoming talent.

He is exactly that, ranking as the No. 80 overall prospect in the 2027 class according to the Rivals Industry Ranking — an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services. Stanford also checks in as the country’s No. 5 safety and the No. 4 recruit from the Sooner State.

As a junior, he was a force in the Broken Arrow secondary with 109 tackles, five interceptions (two returned for TDs), a pair of forced fumbles and two blocked kicks. On offense, he totaled 743 all-purpose yards and 11 scores.

Ducks continue to climb team rankings

With Stanford in the fold, the Ducks now have 10 total commitments and eight blue-chip pledges. The ties UO with Ohio State for the third-most of any schools in the country.

Adding Mencl on Wednesday night moved them from No. 9 up to No. 6 in the Rivals Industry Team Rankings as well. Lanning and Co. remain behind Ohio State for the fifth spot, even with Stanford’s commitment. But with momentum building and plenty of major targets still out there, a top-5 class is very much in the cards again.

Since Lanning took over in 2022, the Ducks have never had a full recruiting class finishing below No. 7 and have signed the No. 3, No. 4 and No. 4 classes in the country the past three cycles.

This developing story will be updated.