Oregon lands two-sport star Achilles Reyna

Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach edge Achilles Reyna committed to Oregon after his official visit to Eugene.

It’s not the first time the Ducks went to Beach to land a two-sport standout.

Reyna, who was a key contributor on the Vikings’ 3A state title team in basketball, is going to Eugene to play football.

Not unlike former standout Josh Conerly Jr., who played hoops for Beach but became a first round draft-pick offensive tackle out of Oregon.

“I mean, Oregon was really just such a great experience,” said Reyna. “My entire family loved everything about it and so did I.

Reyna has played just one year of football, but turned that into offers from all over the country, including LSU and Texas A&M.

But the Ducks had him on campus this weekend and he picked Oregon.

“This was my third time going to Eugene and it was the best one so far,” said Reyna. “Down to how all the players interact with each other and us recruits, it really felt like home.”

He had previously visited Washington State and Utah, but ultimately, the Ducks landed his commitment.

“The culture and the way I’ll be able to develop as a player playing against the best offensive line in the country, iron sharpens iron,” said Reyna.

Reyna is eager to develop at Oregon.

“Eugene really felt like home for me and I’m excited to spend my college career there and hopefully make it to the NFL from there because they are a highway to the NFL,” said Reyna.

Reyna is a three-star prospect according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

He’s graded as an 88 and Rivals ranks him as the No. 63 edge nationally and the No. 8 prospect in Oregon in the class.