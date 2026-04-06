Oregon moves past Miami in Rivals Industry Team Rankings after latest commitment

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks picked up a massive commitment Monday evening, beating out Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas, Florida and others for the services of four-star cornerback Ai’King Hall.

The Dothan (Ala.) star visited Eugene over the weekend for the first time. That was all he needed to know that it’s where he wants to play college football. His addition was the second in the past four days for the Ducks, who landed four-star EDGE Rashad Streets on Friday.

“It was great — I loved it,” Hall told Rivals’s Chad Simmons. “The coaches were cool, the players were cool, and practice was really competitive. I was there for three days, so I got to see a lot and spent a lot of time with the coaches. We saw the campus, the facilities, and one of the players showed me where they stay and took me around the city. it was great.”

It also pushed UO even closer to another top-five recruiting class — as they passed Miami to move up from No. 9 to No. 8 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Streets and Hall also give Oregon its second and third top-100 commits in the past month, as they join Texas-based EDGE Zane Rowe, who chose the Ducks over Washington on March 13.

The trio of commitments takes some sting away from watching a pair of blue chip commits — receiver Kesean Bowman and offensive tackle Drew Fielder — flip to Tennessee and USC over the past few weeks.

Even with those losses, Oregon has five commits ranked among the top 250 prospects nationally and a class that ranks No. 6 based on average rating per pledge.

Ducks 2027 commitments by position

Running back

Four-star Cadarius McMiller, No. 174 (No. 8 RB)

Offensive tackle

Three-star Avery Michael, No. 447 NATL. (No. 37 OT)

Edge rusher

Four-star Rashad Streets, No. 63 NATL. (No. 9 EDGE)

Defensive line

Four-star Zane Rowe, No. 100 NATL. (No. 11 DL)

Four-star Cam Pritchett, No. 205 NATL. (No. 22 DL)

Cornerback

Four-star Ai’King Hall, No. 71 NATL. (No. 9 CB)

Athlete

Three-star Sam Ngata, No. 803 NATL. (No. 38 ATH)