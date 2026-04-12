Oregon nabs another 4-star commit, makes move up team recruiting rankings

To no surprise, Oregon is putting together another elite recruiting class.

Rather than waiting til closer to the December signing period, head coach Dan Lanning and his staff are stacking some huge commitments early on in the 2027 cycle. Another went public on Sunday.

West Linn (Ore.) four-star cornerback Josiah Molden is the No. 1 recruit in the Beaver State and he’s staying home. The 6-foot, 175-pounder has committed to the Ducks.

“I knew this place was home,” Molden told Rivals’ Brandon Huffman. “The Moldens have unfinished business at Oregon. Go Ducks!”

The son of Alex Molden, a former Duck and NFL defensive back, Josiah chose Oregon over the likes of Ohio State, Miami and USC. With his commitment, Oregon moved up three spots to No. 7 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, jumping past Florida, Georgia and Notre Dame.

Molden is commit No. 8 for the Big Ten program. He adds to what’s already an outstanding haul on the defensive side of the ball.

Oregon loading up on blue-chippers once again

April has already proven to be rather fruitful for Lanning and Co. Molden is already the third commit of the month for Oregon, joining the two highest-ranked pledges in the fold thus far.

On April 3, Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook four-star EDGE Rashad Streets locked in with the Ducks right after visiting Eugene. He’s the No. 63 recruit and No. 9 EDGE in the nation.

“I really think it was first impressions and the consistency they showed since they offered me,” Streets told ScoopDuck’s Max Torres. “It was always the same message. They told me I was their guy and they had some coaching staff changes and even with that—the people in the building stayed the same. Co-DC got promoted and the message was still the same. I love what Dan is building.”

Three days later, Dothan (Ala.) four-star cornerback Ai’King Hall committed, continuing Oregon’s tremendous run of recruiting wins in Alabama. King is the No. 39 recruit and No. 7 corner in the Rivals300.

Last month, Oregon won out for Little Elm (Texas) Guyer four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe, the No. 100 recruit in the cycle. He’s one of two blue-chip D-linemen in the mix early on, alongside Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson four-star Cam Pritchett.

The up-to-date Oregon class can be seen here.