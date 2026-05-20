Oregon offers 2028 safety Legarrette Blount Jr., son of former standout Ducks and NFL RB

There are plenty of NFL legacy prospects littered throughout the high school ranks and one of the most notable is Phoenix Mountain Pointe three-star safety Legarrette Blount Jr.

The son of former longtime NFL running back LeGarrette Blount, Blount Jr. is a class of 2028 prospect who’s gearing up for his junior season at the high school level. On Tuesday evening, he announced the biggest offer of his recruiting process thus far.

Oregon, his father’s alma mater, has offered Blount Jr.:

“(Let’s go) son son. So proud of you LB my guy. You deserve it,” the elder Blount wrote on X after his son announced the legacy offer.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Blount left his mark on Eugene, playing in 16 games across the 2008 and 09 seasons. He transferred to Oregon from East Mississippi Community College and made a splash in 08, rushing for 1,002 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Despite going undrafted in 2010, the bruiser made quite the career for himself in the NFL. The three-time Super Bowl champ played in 132 games across nine seasons and rushed for 6,306 yards and 56 touchdowns. He scored at least twice in all nine seasons.

Blount Jr. is likely to line up in the secondary at the college level, not the backfield. He’s currently the No. 578 overall prospect and No. 48 safety in the 2028 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

Playing in just five games as a sophomore due to transferring, Blount Jr. picked up 20 total tackles, a pair of interceptions, four pass-breakups and a sack while also scoring three touchdowns. He’s gearing up for a monster junior campaign as one of the best in Arizona.

Oregon assistant head coach Ra’Shaad Samples offered Blount Jr. The Ducks joins North Carolina, Marshall, Sacramento State, Southern Miss, Memphis, Colorado State, UNLV, Oregon State and San Diego State on his offer sheet, which will certainly continue to add schools as he works through his process.