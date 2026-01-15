Oregon offers Tennessee CB commit Kamauri Whitfield

Orlando The First Academy three-star cornerback Kamauri Whitfield made an early commitment to Tennessee back in October and he remains pledged to the Vols.

That, of course, isn’t stopping other programs from prodding.

Whitfield visited Florida over the weekend and the Gators are working hard to flip the 5-foot-10, 185-pounder. On Wednesday, Whitfield announced an offer from Oregon:

If you’re a Ducks fan and you follow recruiting, then The First Academy may ring a bell. Last month, Oregon officially signed four-star safety Devin Jackson out of the Sunshine State program. Jackson is the No. 68 overall prospect in the 2026 cycle.

Whitfield is currently a three-star, but his interest indicates that he could wind up as a blue-chipper in due time. One thing is for sure: programs will continue to push to flip him from Tennessee.

After visiting Gainesville over the weekend, Whitfield caught up with Rivals’ Chad Simmons to detail his time in The Swamp. The in-state program, led by a new staff, made a big first impression.

“It was a great visit… the new staff is fire,” Whitfield said. “The facilities were good, but the thing that excites me the most is how I can fit into what Coach White is putting in with the defense. And that coaching staff Coach Sumrall put together, every coach was fired up and energized and just wants to win. It was just a great environment to be around.”

“This visit definitely helped Florida,” he added. “They’re not too far away from Tennessee. I will be back at Florida, and they will definitely get an official visit.”

Oregon will want to nab an official visit down the road, too. To date, the Ducks have just one commit in their 2027 class: Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson four-star defensive lineman Cam Pritchett.

Additionally, the likes of Arkansas, Florida State, Maryland, Miami and Nebraska have also continued to recruit the rising defensive back. He also has a teammate headed to Lincoln in four-star CB Danny Odem.

“I like the opportunity for playing time at Nebraska,” Whitfield told Simmons.

Whitfield is one of four early commits for Tennessee, alongside Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Siegel four-star offensive tackle Princeton Uwaifo, Summerville (Ga.) Chattooga four-star defensive lineman Kadin Fife and Knoxville (Tenn.) West three-star linebacker JP Peace.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Whitfield is the No. 510 overall prospect and No. 48 corner in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 46 recruit in Florida.