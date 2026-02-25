Oregon locks in official visit with coveted quarterback target

Oregon is on the hunt for at least one, and maybe two quarterback commits in the 2027 recruiting cycle after 2026 signee Bryson Beaver transferred to Georgia just weeks after inking with the Ducks.

They’ve identified a handful of targets since offensive coordinator Will Stein left for Kentucky, headlined by Rivals’ No. 1-ranked player at the position Will Mencl. But with depth issues potentially popping up next season and the ever-uncertain landscape of quarterback recruiting, they’re not taking any chances.

Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln four-star passer Sione Kaho has emerged as another significant target. And he will be in Eugene this summer for an official visit, he announced Wednesday.

Cal, Washington, BYU and Stanford are among the other programs vying for his services. But he says the Ducks are very much a contender in the race to land him.

“They’re for sure in it,” Kaho told Rivals’ Adam Gorney earlier this week. “I just got off the phone with coach Koa last week and we were talking about how highly they’re interested in me and how high I am on their board and what they think of me.

… Ever since my freshman year he was the guy on the board with me a lot when I took visits out there. Just understanding he has that Hawaiian and Polynesian pipeline and him going to Oregon, he knows everything.”

Kaho continues to stand out this offseason

After earning an invite to Polynesian Bowl in January, where he stood out as one of the week’s top performers, Kaho has continued to prove his mettle on the camp circuit. While he didn’t earn an invite to this summer’s Elite 11 Finals at last week’s regional, he was among the best throwers at the event, according to Rivals’ Greg Biggins.

“We’ve had a chance to see Kaho quite a bit this offseason as he was our top overall quarterback at the Polynesian Bowl back in January,” Biggins wrote. “He’s yet another player we think could land a Finals invite at some point. Kaho is about as pure mechanically as you’ll see with a tight release and the ball jumps out of his hand. He was accurate down the field and always looks on-balance and can throw with anticipation as well. Cal is emerging as a potential leader with schools like Duke, Oregon, Stanford and Washington on his short list as well.”

Kaho is tabbed as the country’s No. 255 overall prospect and No. 22 quarterback this cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

As a junior, he completed 63 percent of his passes while throwing for more than 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns to nine interceptions. He was also a significant threat in the run game, averaging better than 5 yards per carry on 51 attempts.

