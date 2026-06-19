Oregon State beats Power Four suitors for California CB Nathaniel Mensah

Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) cornerback Nathaniel Mensah announced his commitment to Oregon State on Friday. He chose the Beavers over a final five that also included Cal, Nebraska, North Carolina and Utah.

The three-star prospect also listed offers from UNLV and Auburn.

“What stood out the most to me was the relationship between the players and coaches,” Mensah told Rivals’ Greg Biggins. “It felt like a tight bond and the facilities were great. I really got to see the environment they’ve already built. I can clearly see the goal they are trying to reach and I can see myself striving their academically and athletically for the next four years.”

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Mensah logged 16 tackles, five interceptions, two pass breakups and a forced fumble last season for Rancho Cucamonga.

The Rivals Industry Rankings, an equally weighted formula that utilizes the three major recruiting services, slots Mensah as the No. 1,248 prospect in the country. He ranks as the No. 121 cornerback prospect in the 2027 class and No. 103 player in California regardless of position.

Mensah is the eighth commitment for Oregon State in the 2027 recruiting class. The Beavers’ class currently ranks No. 7 in the Pac-12 after a run of June commitments that includes defensive lineman Kataferu Galoia, defensive lineman Josiah McKee and linebacker Kawai Chamberlin.

Scouting Nathaniel Mensah

Rivals recruiting analyst Greg Biggins wrote this about Mensah as a prospect in May:

Mensah is one of the top defensive backs in the region with the versatility to play anywhere in the secondary. He has an athletic corner frame, pushing 6-foot-1, 160 pounds, runs well and has bounced between both positions over the last couple of seasons.