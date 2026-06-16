Oregon State stays in-state to land LB Kawai Chamberlin

Eugene (Ore.) Willamette linebacker Kawai Chamberlin is headed right up the road for college.

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The top five player in the state of Oregon committed to Oregon State.

Chamberlin had offers from across the country, but spurned the Big Ten to play in the Pac-12.

“There are many reasons I picked Oregon State,” said Chamberlin. “Coach Shep (JaMarcus Shephard) has put together a top notch staff that I believe has what it takes to turn this program around and I want to be part of the journey.”

In fact, the coaching staff was a major reason for him picking the Beavers.

“Coach Shep and coach (Cort) Dennison put so much time and effort into recruiting me,” said Chamberlin. “Family is very important to me and I feel that they worked hard to develop that relationship with me.”

And he said that home feeling played a giant role in his comfort level.

“From the moment I stepped onto campus, the coaches and players made me feel at home,” said Chamberlin.

He continued to rave about the coaching staff.

“The energy this staff has is incredible,” said Chamberlin. “There is a standard that coach Shepard and the staff have that isn’t for everyone, but it’s for me. I felt they have a plan for me to develop to my full potential and achieve my goals.”