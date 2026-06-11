OT7 Finals: Eight teams set to battle it out in Overtime's OT7 Finals in Los Angeles

The Overtime OT7 Finals return to Southern California for the first time in three years.

With eight teams remaining in the field, Loyola Marymount University’s Sullivan Field will host Friday and Saturday’s pool playoff games and Sunday’s bracket play.

Some of the top recruits in the country fill the roster, including five-star plus John Meredith III, the No. 1 cornerback in the country and five-star cornerback Donte’ Wright, the No. 2 cornerback nationally..

Other key 2027 participants include Nebraska quarterback commit Trae Taylor, the Rivals MVP at the Elite 11 Finals last month, dynamic receiver Eric McFarland Jr, the Offensive MVP of the 2026 Polynesian Bowl, Georgia five-star tight end commit Jaxon Dollar and Ohio State five-star receiver Jamier Brown.

Headliners from the 2028 class include the No. 1 player in the class, receiver Brysen Wright, the No. 3 prospect in the class per Rivals and the No. 1 recruit in the Rivals Industry Ranking, five-star athlete A’Mir Sears and five-star quarterback Christopher Vargas, the No. 1 quarterback nationally per Rivals.

OT7 2026 Notable Names

C1N:

5-star WR Brysen Wright (2028)

4-star WR Ah’Mari Stevens (LSU commit)

4-star WR Jaden Upshaw (Texas A&M commit)

3-star QB Derrick Baker (Tennessee commit)

3-star DB Rico Jackson (Indiana commit)

Cali Power:

4-star DB Semaj Stanford (Oregon commit)

4-star WR Jai Jones (Wisconsin commit)

4-star TE Brock Williams (Texas commit)

4-star WR Roye Oliver III (USC commit)

4-star DB Adrian Woodward (2028)

Cold Hearts:

5-star WR Jamier Brown (Ohio State commit)

4-star QB Trae Taylor (Nebraska commit)

4-star WR Kesean Bowman (Tennessee commit)

4-star DB Deonte Flemings (Penn State commit)

5-star QB Christopher Vargas (2028)

Lo-Pro:

WR Nikko Smith

DB Rysen-James Dacosin-Arcala

QB Madden Dela Cruz (2028)

WR Maximus Curry (2028)

QB Kaiden Agbunag (2029)

Raw Miami:

5-star TE Jaxon Dollar (Georgia commit)

4-star ATH Braylon Calais (LSU commit)

4-star WR Osani Gayles

3-star QB Ace Amina (2028)

5-star WR Braylon Clark (2028)

SFE:

4-star WR Dakota Guerrant

4-star WR Eric McFarland

4-star WR Jamarin Simmons (Clemson commit)

5-star ATH A’Mir Sears (2028)

4-star QB Brady Quinn (2028)

Trillion Boys:

5-star CB Donte Wright (Miami commit)

4-star WR Quentin Hale (USC commit)

4-star LB Taven Epps (Oklahoma commit)

4-star WR Charles Davis (Cal commit)

3-star QB Ryan Rakowski

Wunna Warriors:

Five-Star Plus+ CB John Meredith III

4-star CB Juju Johnson (UCLA commit)

4-star WR Julian Caldwell (Texas Tech commit)

4-star CB Jerry Outhouse (UCLA commit)

4-star WR Damarion Mays (2028)

