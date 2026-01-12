Overtime Elite hiring former Hawks General Manager Landry Fields as President of League Operations

Overtime Elite (OTE) has hired Landry Fields as its President of League Operations, a source told Rivals.

Fields, 37, is a former NBA player and executive. He spent five seasons in the league with the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors before transitioning into a front-office role. He started off as a scout for the San Antonio Spurs in 2016 and moved up the ladder quickly. In 2019, he was named general manager of the Austin Spurs, the G League affiliate of the organization.

Fields joined the the Atlanta Hawks in 2020 as an assistant general manager and was promoted to general manager in 2022. He was relieved of his GM duties in 2025.

He will now remain in Atlanta, joining Overtime Elite as its President of League Operations.

OTE is a high school basketball league that features many of the top players in the country each year. Notable NBA alumni include Amen and Ausar Thompson, Dom Barlow, Alex Sarr, and Rob Dillingham.