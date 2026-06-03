Pat Fitzgerald lands LB Matthew Brady as Michigan State beats three Big Ten rivals

Bloomington (Ill.) Central Catholic linebacker Matthew Brady has been one of the hottest linebackers in the Midwest this offseason. But he’s got a college decision and he will be a Michigan State Spartan.

“I definitely had the gut feeling, but it really came down to the coaches,” Brady said. “With Coach Fitz, Rossi, Bullough and Gordon it is a great opportunity for me to develop into a big time linebacker.

“They have great coaching styles and really guide you to be the best version of yourself. Also the culture and vibe of the whole building and program is amazing. It is a chance to be the foundation of something special, and I couldn’t be more pumped to get this program back to dominance.”

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Brady picked Michigan State over Illinois, Northwestern and Nebraska. The Illinois native had a terrific official visit over May 29 weekend.

“It was amazing,” Brady said at the time. “It was tons of fun with lots of good talks and meetings. I can definitely see myself becoming a Spartan.”

And now he’ll be a Spartan.

Coming off the visit Brady said there was something that would stick with him long after the trip.

“Definitely just the culture, the hard work and the reality check of that place,” Brady said. “It’s not easy and you get coached hard. But that’s everything I could ask for. So I love that aspect of it.”

He’s seen his recruitment explode this offseason with several new offers. Brady’s only been playing linebacker for a year so it was important to him to find linebacker coaches he could trust with his development.