Peach State OL Jaylon Moore commits to Auburn: 'It feels like home'

Jaylon Moore is off the board.

The offensive lineman out of Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside has committed to Auburn, choosing the Tigers over Alabama and Pittsburgh after a recruitment that included more than 20 offers.

Auburn controlled this one from the moment the new staff arrived.

Head coach Alex Golesh and his staff built a foundation with Moore while at USF, and that relationship carried over seamlessly once they made the move to the Plains.

“I believed in Coach Golesh when he was at USF,” Moore told Rivals. “He recruited me early and showed me he believed in me. Once he got to Auburn, it was like everything lined up.

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Offensive line coach Tyler Hudanick was the leader in this recruitment. He played a big role.

“It felt like me and Coach Hoodie were on the same page. It started a couple of years ago, and at Auburn, the SEC — everything just matched up.

“He tells me what I did wrong, then he helps me fix it. He’s a real coach. That meant a lot to me. I know he believes in me, he wants me and the kind of coach he is was big for me.”

Moore made multiple trips to campus this spring, and each visit reinforced the same feeling.

“It feels like a family,” he said. “It feels like home. At Auburn, it feels like where I’m supposed to be.”

That environment — from the coaching staff to the locker room — separated Auburn from the rest of his options.

“The culture, the people, the coaches,” Moore said. “When I talk to them, it’s not business. They want to make me better as a man and as a player.”

Moore likes the direction of Auburn’s program

Moore also pointed to the overall energy of the program under Golesh as a difference-maker.

“He’s always active, always bringing energy at practice,” Moore said. “You can see the difference in the culture and the mindset.”

That culture shift stood out immediately compared to previous visits.

“You can tell the players want to be there now,” he said. “They’re bought in. It is so different than last year with the old staff. The players work together. There is a new energy.”

In the end, Auburn checked every box.

“The culture, the fans, and the way the coaches showed real love,” Moore said. “I know what real love feels like, and they showed it.”

Now committed, Moore is locked in with a program he believes in — and one that believed in him from the start.

“Them being at USF, offering me early and showing me how important I was to them is how all this lined up. Nothing changed when they got to Auburn.”