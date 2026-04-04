Penn State adds commitment from 2027 DL Carter Blattner

Allendale (N.J.) Northern Highlands three-star defensive lineman Carter Blattner has committed to Penn State, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

He chose the Nittany Lions over the likes of Virginia Tech, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Blattner is the No. 432 overall prospect and No. 51 DL in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 8 player in New Jersey.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder landed his offer from Matt Campbell and the new staff in Happy Valley back in February. He quickly locked in an official visit not long after and isn’t wasting any more time with his decision.

“I think what excites me most about the Nittany Lions is the culture that they are starting to build over there,” Blattner told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong in February. “What makes it a potential place for me is that it has always been somewhere that I wanted to play and they are one of the top programs in the Big Ten.”

Blattner is the fourth commitment of the cycle for Campbell and Co. It’s a new era for PSU, but it’ll continue to recruit top talent in the Northeast and around the nation. The Nittany Lions have prioritized the defensive side of the ball on the trail thus far.