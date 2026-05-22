Penn State adds high-upside TE Sean Currie to exciting 2027 recruiting class

During a recent dinner with Penn State staffers Tayler Mouser, Savon Huggins and Jake Waters, The Lawrenceville School (NJ) tight end Sean Currie and the Nittany Lions crew heard a few “We Are” shouts from people that would walk by their table.

On Friday, the 6-foot-7, 235-pound Currie joined the mix, announcing his verbal to the Nittany Lions over his other favorites in Ohio State, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech.

“No matter where you go, even outside of Pennsylvania, you run into these Penn State fans,” Currie said. “It’s something crazy to think about now that I’m going to play for them, that type of team and program. The history behind it, it’s a blessing.”

Currie becomes commit No. 19 for Penn State in the 2027 class, adding to a haul the Rivals Industry previously ranked No. 16 nationally.

“I think my whole life being from New Jersey, I grew up around Penn state, watching Penn State,” Currie said. “My brother is a big Penn State fan.”

Mouser was the biggest factor in Currie choosing the Nittany Lions.

“The new coaching staff hired that came in I instantly bonded with them,” Currie said. He was at one point committed to Virginia to play lacrosse. “I was the first tight end Coach Mouser offered when getting to Penn State and first one he was out to see. It showed me where I was on his board.

“On top of that just having Coach Mouser he just won Tight Ends Coach of the Year and going to a college known for being Tight End U. The tight ends he’s able to get now and what he’ll be able to do with is unreal and something I want to be part of. He’s also the OC as well. You don’t find that everywhere, having your tight ends coach coach being your offensive coordinator. Him and I talked about it and he said ‘in big-game situations I trust my tight end to make a big play’ and that’s another thing I want to be part of.”

As a junior Currie caught 34 passes for 474 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had three sacks and two more tackles for loss.