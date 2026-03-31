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Penn State at the top for 4-star CB Keishjuan Telfair

Screenshot 2026-03-01 091902by: Allen Trieu2 hours ago
Keisjuan Telfair

$19.99 for 1 year
then $49.99 billed annually
+
On3 + Rivals National Subscription