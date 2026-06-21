Penn State beats out Oklahoma to land 4-star LB Case Alexander

Penn State secured one of its top 2027 targets Sunday, beating out Oklahoma for blue-chip linebacker target Case Alexander.

The Washington (Okla.) standout took official visits with both programs earlier this month, with the in-state Sooners getting the final crack at him last weekend. There was growing optimism coming out of that visit with OU’s staff, according to Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. But Penn State had been considered the leader for Alexander throughout the spring, and has ultimately won out.

Alexander continues the family legacy in Happy Valley — his older brother Cooper is currently a redshirt sophomore tight end at Penn State.

Case, meanwhile, has broken onto the scene as a linebacker. As a junior, he totaled 88 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and five sacks for Washington, and he has skyrocketed up the rankings since then.

The Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services, tabs him as the No. 312 prospect nationally and No. 26 linebacker.

Rivals, however, is much higher on him than both 247Sports and ESPN. In the most recent Rivals300 rankings update, he was ranked as the No. 123 prospect and No. 11 linebacker in the country.

Scouting Case Alexander

Rivals Director of Scouting Rankings Charles Power writes this about him as a prospect:

“One of the more skilled and instinctive linebacker prospects in the 2027 cycle. Measured in at a shade under 6-foot-3 and around 215 pounds prior to his senior season. Lines up as a linebacker and tight end for his high school team. Seemingly all over the field as a defender. Seamlessly keys and flows to the football, taking clean paths to the ball carrier. Plays with a physical edge. Shows pop in his hands when working to stack and shed. A strong form tackler and drives his feet on contact. Eliminates angles with his play speed. Appears to be equally comfortable playing the run and pass. Comfortable in space and fluid in coverage. Shows high level coordination and top notch ball skills as a tight end. Fluid and coordinated with the ball in his hands. Finished his junior season with 88 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 5 sacks along with 36 catches for 679 yards and 12 touchdowns on offense. Impact player on special teams, blocking multiple kicks as a junior. Father, Stephen Alexander was a second round pick and Pro Bowl tight end. Will need to continue adding strength and mass, but has the look of a well-rounded linebacker prospect with NFL upside.”



