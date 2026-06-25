Penn State lands commitment from touted CB Dhillon McGee: 'They have former players there revered in the city forever'

Dhillon McGee is one of the most sought-after defensive backs inside the Lone Star State.

The talented three-star cornerback will play on Saturdays out of state … in State College.

McGee committed to Penn State on Wednesday.

The Nittany Lions edged past in-state finalists SMU and Texas, who coveted the speedy prospect.

“They have a rich history of developing defensive backs to the league,” McGee told Rivals of his decision. “When I am there, they make me feel like family. That is why I can see calling that place home.”

“I love the fan base there and the passion they have for the program. They talk about family when you are there, and that is how you are treated,” he continued. “Every time I go, they have different former players there that are revered in the city forever.”

Position coach Terry Smith has been recruiting McGee since his time on the previous regime’s staff.

McGee loved his game-day visits to Happy Valley and his return to campus this spring to get acquainted with Matt Campbell and reconnect with Smith.

The official visit vaulted Penn State to the top with McGee, who is set to play his senior season for defending Texas Class 6A state champion DeSoto High.

“Coach T did so much — from home visit to being by my side the entire time I was there,” he started. “He made strong relationships with my parents. Coach Campbell has been constantly in contact with me as well.”

McGee is the Rivals Industry Ranking No. 43 CB in the 2027 class and the No. 55 overall prospect from the state of Texas.