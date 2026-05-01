Penn State lands a commitment from WR Jamir Dean, a five-time state champion

Jamir Dean did not need much time to figure it out.

After a two-day visit to Penn State last weekend, the 6-foot-2 wide receiver out of Alcoa (Tenn.) found what he was looking for. He has shut things down and committed to the Nittany Lions.

Penn State made its move, and it worked.

“The visit really changed a lot of things in my recruitment,” Dean told Rivals. “I was planning to take official visits, then commit in the summer, but ever since I left Penn State, it just felt like home.

“That feeling came from the people inside the program. Being around the staff and the players — they just brought me in. It just had that home feeling around the people there.”

Wide receivers coach Kashif Moore led the charge from the start.

“He called me his first day he got there and offered me. He’s been on me heavy ever since. That consistency showed me a lot. We’ve had a relationship ever since. I like him as a coach, he is a great person and the biggest thing is how he develops his guys. Coach Moore has great relationships with his players too.”

Head coach Matt Campbell also made an impression, and Dean is ready to compete in Happy Valley.

“Coach Campbell is all in with his players,” Dean said. “He believes in them.

“It’s a special place. They develop guys and get them where they want to be. They give their young players a chance to go ball and shine too.

“I didn’t expect to commit this soon, but Penn State is a great place for me.”

With his commitment in place, Penn State adds not just a playmaker at wide receiver, but a proven winner who knows what it takes to compete at a high level.

Dean brings a championship pedigree with him to Happy Valley, winning three state titles in football and two in basketball during his high school career.