Penn State snags commitment from Rivals300 CB Semajay Robinson

Matt Campbell and Penn State are on the board with their first commitment of the 2027 recruiting class.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard four-star cornerback Semajay Robinson made his decision official on Saturday, choosing the Nittany Lions over offers from Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Auburn, Missouri and more than a dozen other reported offers.

Robinson is in the midst of a trip to Happy Valley this weekend and opted to pull the trigger and become the program’s first pledge this cycle. Coming into the trip, there was a heavy amount of confidence he would ultimately land with Penn State.

“Everything’s been going great with me and Penn State,” Robinson told BWI earlier this month. “I’m super excited to see how they run things. If everything goes well, I will be a Nittany Lion.”

The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder boasts terrific size for a cornerback, as well as a reported 4.59 40 as a sophomore in 2025.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Semajay Robinson has Committed to Penn State, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 190 CB chose the Nittany Lions over Virginia, Florida State, Missouri, and Pitt



“I’m gonna be the greatest before it’s all said and done🦁”https://t.co/IVtki9zZKn pic.twitter.com/OTITEQFanF — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 28, 2026

Nittany Lions getting a prospect on the rise

Robinson played his junior season at nearby Palm Beach Central before transferring to Dillard for his final year at the high school level. Last fall, he was credited with 17 tackles and a pass breakup in 11 games. Last month, he made a significant rankings jump in the latest Rivals300 to No. 253 overall.

In addition to ranking as a top-300 prospect nationally, he checks in as the country’s No. 30 cornerback and No. 29 player in the Sunshine State.

“Robinson makes high-level plays on the football,” Rivals Scouting Director Charles Power told BWI. “I really like his ability to track, locate and get his head around to make plays on the ball in the air. He’s another player we need to keep learning more about, but I like his junior film and he looks to have the traits that you value at the position, especially the ball skills and natural cover ability.”