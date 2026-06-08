Penn State wins out with touted 2027 safety Caleb Cooper

Penn State added another key piece to its 2027 recruiting class on Monday, picking up a commitment from Rivals Industry three-star safety Caleb Cooper.

The Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School standout chose the Nittany Lions over Virginia Tech and Wisconsin, as well as offers from Ohio State, Kentucky, Tennessee and a host of other programs. Cooper’s decision comes after his official visit to Happy Valley this weekend, where he was one of more than two dozen official visitors in town.

The 6-foot, 205-pounder opted to join PSU’s class on the visit, securing commitment No. 21 for Matt Campbell and his staff.

“Coach Campbell is the man for the job and I believe him full heartedly,” Cooper told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong on Sunday.

Cooper made 97 tackles (five for loss), had six pass breakups, and an interception during his junior season. He also forced two fumbles and returned a kickoff for a touchdown at Providence Day, one of the premier programs in the Tar Heel State.

He ranks as the No. 741 overall prospect in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services. Cooper is also tabbed as the country’s No. 77 safety and No. 25 recruit in North Carolina.

This developing story will be updated.