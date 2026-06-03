Pitt, Michigan State set to host flip target on official visit

Youngstown (Ohio) Warren G. Harding defensive end/offensive tackle Zay’Vion Smith tells Rivals he will take an official visit to Pittsburgh from June 11th-13th and Michigan State on June 19th-21st.

A Cincinnati commit, Smith was offered by the Spartans and Panthers in May following his school’s showcase workout day.

Pitt has offered as an offensive tackle, Michigan State has offered as a defensive lineman.

Smith will be back at Cincinnati this weekend for his official.

A 6-foot-5, 260-pound prospect, Smith is a three-star per Rivals.