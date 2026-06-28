Pitt strikes again in Georgia with CB Khamani Estrada commitment

Pitt’s recruiting success in Georgia continued with Khamani Estrada committing to Pat Narduzzi and the Panthers.

The 6-foot, 175-pound standout from Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake chose Pitt over Louisville, Purdue, North Carolina and West Virginia, giving the Panthers another athletic defensive back from one of the nation’s premier recruiting states.

Estrada said relationships and long-term development drove his decision throughout the process.

“The best fit was the biggest thing for me,” Estrada told Rivals. “I wanted to go somewhere I could see myself succeeding and playing early.

“The official visit proved to be the turning point. I knew when I left. The whole experience was great. Being around the city, seeing the Steelers facilities and getting a feel for everything showed me it was somewhere I could develop.”

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Although the Panthers already ranked near the top of his list before the visit, the trip to Pittsburgh solidified their position.

“They had been recruiting me for a long time,” Estrada said. “Coach Collins offered me back in May 2025, so we had already built a strong relationship.

“That relationship mattered. Coach Collins is definitely No. 1 for me. He’s been to my school multiple times, and we’ve built a great relationship. That’s my guy.”

Estrada sees a good fit at Pitt

Estrada also believes Pitt’s defensive scheme provides an ideal fit for his skill set.

“The loyalty from Coach Collins and just Coach Narduzzi’s defense really stood out,” he said. “I can see myself fitting into that system and developing there.”

The Panthers’ strategy of building through high school recruiting rather than relying heavily on the transfer portal also resonated.

“I liked getting in a room with a bunch of young guys and developing together. That’s important to me.

“Coach Collins is all over Georgia. He’s been doing it for a long time, and we’re trying to build something different in Pittsburgh.”