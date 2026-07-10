'Playing for Alabama is every kid's dream': Why 2028 4-star QB Kingston Preyear chose the Tide

Kingston Preyear grew up dreaming about playing for Alabama. After a pivotal workout in June, that dream became a reality.

The four-star quarterback from Alexander City (Ala.) Benjamin Russell has committed to Alabama over fellow finalists Florida and Vanderbilt.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound signal-caller, who ranks No. 56 in the Rivals Industry Ranking, held more than 20 scholarship offers before narrowing his recruitment to three schools. While Florida held the edge earlier in the process, Alabama surged into the lead following a workout with the Crimson Tide coaching staff in mid-June.

“It was my last visit when Alabama made the move for me,” Preyear told Rivals. “I was throwing really well, and Coach Ellis pulled me to the side and said, ‘You’re going to play at the University of Alabama. I don’t care where you’re going, you’re going to play here.’ I smiled, got in the car with my dad and my brothers, and we were super pumped. Then we prayed and prayed, and a couple weeks later we pulled the trigger.”

Before that workout, Florida occupied the top spot on his board.

“That was my first time really being around them while they were coaching, and I loved the way Coach Grubb, Coach Ellis and Coach Morris coached me. I was like, ‘Yeah, this is where I want to be.'”

The Crimson Tide’s ability to develop quarterbacks ultimately separated them from the competition.

“They can develop the crap out of a quarterback,” Preyear said. “Then you’ve got the rich tradition of winning. They’ve been winning since I was a kid growing up an Alabama fan. Playing for Alabama is every kid’s dream. It all came down to development and the relationships with the coaches.”

The opportunity to stay home and play for the program he grew up supporting made the decision even more meaningful.

“It means the world. I’m truly blessed and highly favored by God to even have the opportunity to play for and commit to the school I grew up watching. It was my dream school.”

Preyear quietly informed Alabama of his decision on June 28. The phone call to quarterbacks coach Ryan Ellis remains one of his favorite memories from the process.

“I called Coach Ellis while he was on the way to the beach. I told him I was ready to commit to the University of Alabama, and he jumped up screaming. It was a great moment. A couple hours later we got Coach DeBoer on the phone, and there was just great energy on the call. Now I’ve just got to get there and go to work.”

Like many quarterbacks in the 2027 class, Preyear wanted to make an early decision so he could begin helping recruit other elite prospects to Tuscaloosa.

“We’re the leaders of the team, and we have to build the class,” he said. “Players come to schools for the quarterback. We’ve got to build relationships, get around the program and help build something special.”

Preyear is locked in with the Crimson Tide and he already has targets in mind.

“I’ve got a ton of guys on my radar. CJ Craig James is a big one. Samuel Bailey and Kaleb Ballard are two more in-state guys I will recruit. Tyler Boyd is from Hoover, so he is another one. There are a lot more. The best in Alabama stay in Alabama, so I’ve got to get those two guys, and then we’ll build around that.”