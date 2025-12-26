Playmaking DB Shmar Akande and former Toledo signee commits to UConn

Relationships built with coaches are an essential part of recruiting. Often, when a coach leaves to join another program, recruits follow. Such is the case for 2026 three-star-rated cornerback Shmar Akande, who on Wednesday committed to UConn after previously signing with Toledo.

“I signed my letter of intent with Toledo, and then two days later, Head Coach Jason Candle left to be the head coach at UConn,” Akande said. “I immediately requested a release from my letter of intent, and it was granted two days later.”

Akande had a long-standing relationship with the UConn program; his transition was logical given the coaching change.

“UConn is the pick for me because I feel like I have a better opportunity to grow within the program and make a name for myself. The relationship with UConn developed after my 10th-grade year, but at the time, Toledo was showing more love, so when Coach Candle came over as the new Head coach at UConn, it was a no-brainer for me to be there.”

There were Power Four schools that came close to landing Akande’s commitment, but due to uncertainty about multiple staff members, the Huskies ultimately presented the best situation for him to excel.

“Other schools that came close were UCF, USF, and Auburn. But all three schools also experienced coaching changes, so I just stuck it out with Toledo.”

The six-foot-170-pound cornerback is hoping to make an immediate impact in Storrs, leaning on the South Florida competition that helped develop him into a solid lockdown corner.

“UCONN is getting a dog, and a very hard worker who doesn’t take the game for granted. I love playing the game, and I’m looking forward to making memories here at UConn. They told me to come in and work my ass off, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do. I’m not afraid of competition; I’ve been doing that all my life in South Florida against some dogs, so I’m up for the challenge.”