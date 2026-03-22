Polynesian Bowl Combine MVPs and new selections to the 2027 and 2028 Polynesian Bowl

LAS VEGAS — The Polynesian Bowl National Combine and Showcase concluded at Bishop Gorman HS with a number of players being selected to play in both the 2027 adidas Polynesian Bowl and the 2028 adidas Polynesian Bowl.

There were also several MVPs selected from the event

Here are the new selections to the 2027 adidas Polynesian Bowl.

DB Gideon Gash, 2027, Detroit (Mich.) Central Catholic

QB Kamden Lopati, 2027, Salt Lake City (Utah) West

TE Sam Faniel, 2027, Richmond (Va.) Benedictine

OL Lex Mailangi, 2027, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

EDGE Uhila Wolfgramm, 2027, Spanish Fork (Utah) Maple Mountain

Here is the new selection to the 2028 adidas Polynesian Bowl.

OL Lincoln Fa’alafi, 2028, San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra

The positional MVPs (as selected by the Polynesian Bowl Combine coaching staff)

QBs: Duke Banta, Kamden Lopati, Zealand Danielson

RBs: Ashton Taylor, Amanaki Levatau

WRs: Kuika Moaalii, Sam Faniel, Dennis Tua’one

OLs: Lex Mailangi, Shane Johnson, Lincoln Fa’alafi, Epalahame Finau, Gabriel Villalobos, Koli Fangupo

DLs: Michael Hosea, Richard Orosco, Boston Kojima, Leonidas Magele, Uhila Wolfgramm

LBs: Bryce Hurst, Pierce Lepisi

DBs: Elijah Williams, Kingston Fatu

