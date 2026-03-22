Polynesian Bowl Combine MVPs and new selections to the 2027 and 2028 Polynesian Bowl
LAS VEGAS — The Polynesian Bowl National Combine and Showcase concluded at Bishop Gorman HS with a number of players being selected to play in both the 2027 adidas Polynesian Bowl and the 2028 adidas Polynesian Bowl.
There were also several MVPs selected from the event
Here are the new selections to the 2027 adidas Polynesian Bowl.
DB Gideon Gash, 2027, Detroit (Mich.) Central Catholic
QB Kamden Lopati, 2027, Salt Lake City (Utah) West
TE Sam Faniel, 2027, Richmond (Va.) Benedictine
OL Lex Mailangi, 2027, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei
EDGE Uhila Wolfgramm, 2027, Spanish Fork (Utah) Maple Mountain
Here is the new selection to the 2028 adidas Polynesian Bowl.
OL Lincoln Fa’alafi, 2028, San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra
The positional MVPs (as selected by the Polynesian Bowl Combine coaching staff)
QBs: Duke Banta, Kamden Lopati, Zealand Danielson
RBs: Ashton Taylor, Amanaki Levatau
WRs: Kuika Moaalii, Sam Faniel, Dennis Tua’one
OLs: Lex Mailangi, Shane Johnson, Lincoln Fa’alafi, Epalahame Finau, Gabriel Villalobos, Koli Fangupo
DLs: Michael Hosea, Richard Orosco, Boston Kojima, Leonidas Magele, Uhila Wolfgramm
LBs: Bryce Hurst, Pierce Lepisi
DBs: Elijah Williams, Kingston Fatu