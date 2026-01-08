Power Four offers rolling in for JUCO QB Tre Guerra

Tre Guerra, a JUCO quarterback prospect out of Tyler JC in Texas, continues to draw interest from Power Four programs.

The signal-caller has emerged as a potential late addition to some program’s 2026 recruiting class. On Jan. 5, he publicly announced his first P4 offer from Texas Tech.

Things have continued to take off this week. Kentucky, Arkansas and Florida State all jumped in with an offer on Tuesday. On Thursday, LSU and Virginia entered the mix.

🚨2025 Season Highlights🚨

11-1 season @TJCFOOTBALL 🪶



➡️ #1 ranked JC/QB nationally @JucoFrenzy @JUCOTopTalent



🚨15-2 as a starter in 2 seasons



Ready now 3×2 possibly 3×3



2025 QB national rankings

➖ #1 in completions

➖ #2 in passing yards

➖ #3 in passing td’s pic.twitter.com/2Xj0xH14WV — Tre Guerra (@TreGuerra3) December 10, 2025

Guerra is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he delivered over 2,800 passing yards and 24 touchdowns to 14 interceptions. He was one of the top arms in the junior college ranks this fall. He threw for 999 yards, five TDs and two picks in 2024. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder made his way to Tyler JC after signing with Central Arkansas out of high school.

Of the top 100 high school QB prospects in the 2026 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, only six remain uncommitted heading into the February signing period. That includes two of the top 50. Austin (Texas) Vandegrift three-star Miles Teodecki is currently the top uncommitted QB in the cycle.

When thinking of top JUCO prospects who make the move to the Division I ranks, quarterback is not a position often featured. Rivals currently has three ranked JUCO QBs in 2026: Aidan Glover (UTSA signee), Landon Varnes (Kennesaw State) and Rodge Waldrop (Troy).

Glover is the highest-ranked of the three, checking in as the No. 53 JUCO recruit in the cycle. Guerra is currently unranked, but based off the offers he’s racking up, he could be viewed as a legitimate acquisition for a P4 program.