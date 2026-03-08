Prediction: Legacy QB and a couple OLs to Wisconsin

Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell and his staff hold Rivals No. 22 ranked recruiting class heading into the spring.

And the Badgers have momentum with a few more key targets.

Rivals has the latest.

+ Lizton (Ind.) Tri West four-star quarterback and Louisville commit Jack Sorgi is trending more towards Wisconsin than he is sticking with the Cardinals. He visited Madison in June and will return for a spring visit and an official. Others could offer but right now the momentum is with Wisconsin.

+ I also like where Wisconsin stands with a pair of in-state offensive linemen in Hunter Mallinger and Reece Mallinger. My prediction reflects that.

Wisconsin has four commits to date in the 2027 class.