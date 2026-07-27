Prized 2028 EDGE Darieon Prescott takes the leap, commits early to Notre Dame

Bolingbrook (Ill.) High 2028 edge rusher Darieon Prescott announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Monday.

The Windy City blue-chipper chose to play for head coach Marcus Freeman and the Irish over his other finalists in Oregon and Texas A&M.

“What made Notre Dame right for me was their culture,” Prescott told Rivals. “I truly love their environment and play style. Their coaching staff is amazing and it shows off in their playmaking ability.”

The Rivals Industry ranks the 6-foot-4, 255-pound Prescott as the No. 1 recruit in Illinois, No. 5 edge rusher in the country and No. 18 prospect overall. He becomes commit No. 3 for Freeman and Notre Dame in the 2028 class. Future defensive line coach Charlie Partridge was his lead recruiter.

“Again my favorite things about Notre Dame overall is just the way Marcus Freeman and Coach P carry themselves. Same with the d-line. It truly feels like a family.

“Some thing that makes Marcus Freeman unique is that he’s more of a deeper coach valuing his team truly and on a more deeper understanding level than other college coaches do.”

Prescott looks forward to helping build this 2028 class for Notre Dame and helping the Irish compete for championships down the road.

“One of the biggest thing that stood out to me is the Irish game-(day experience) they have every year,” Prescott said. “It’s very unique!

“Something my coach always told me and my team to do is set the standard and as me committing early in setting the standard for my fellow 2028 class not trying to pressure but just show if it feels right and you follow your heart you should take that leap!”