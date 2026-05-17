Prized in-state four-star OL Mason McDermott commits to Indiana and Curt Cignetti

Noblesville (Ind.) High Rivals300 offensive lineman Mason McDermott committed to Indiana during his weekend official visit.

Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers land the coveted in-state target over Northwestern, Stanford, UCLA and Missouri among many others.

”I think deep down I’ve always known, but I wanted to take the time to explore every opportunity and see what was out there. After speaking with my family and having a lot of conversations throughout this process, I wanted to make sure I was making the best decision for my future. When it came down to it, the coaches made it clear from the beginning that they saw me as a key piece in helping continue the success they’re building. After talking with Coach Cignetti again and spending more time around the players, everything just felt natural. It’s been a great recruiting process, but I’m ready to be a Hoosier.”

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound McDermott is a four-star recruit ranked as the nation’s No. 21 offensive tackle by the Rivals300 and No. 271 prospect overall by the Rivals Industry.

McDermott has visited Indiana several times in the past and was recruited by future offensive line coach Bob Bostad.

“The program isn’t rebuilding anymore, it’s reloading,” McDermott has said in the past. “They’ve got a strong fanbase, talented players, and complete buy-in across the board, everything you need to build a championship-level program for many years to come. Who wouldn’t want to play for that kind of program?

“Coach Cignetti and his staff are great and do a really good job of showing me each visit what they think of me and how I fit into their vision. Everything feels very natural, from the coaches to the support staff, who even know a lot about my family, and the energy from the fans was incredible.

“It’s a pretty special place.”