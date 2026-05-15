Prolific QB Will Wood commits to Penn State: "I think they’ll be a perennial Top 10 team.”

Xaverian Brothers (Mass.) quarterback Will Wood announced his commitment to Penn State on Friday.

The prolific passer chose to play for head coach Matt Campbell and the Nittany Lions over opportunities from Boston College, North Carolina and Stanford among others.

Recruited to Penn State by future position coach Jake Waters, the 6-foot-1 1/2, 205-pound Wood adds to a class Rivals previously ranked No. 15 nationally.

“I’d say the relationships that were built,” Wood said of his decision. He visited State College a couple times during the spring.

“I got really close with Coach Waters I really like the way he coaches. Coach Campbell is very similar to my high school coach and I have a former teammate that plays there.

“They made me a priority and I just fell in love with the campus and I have family that lives an hour and a half away.”

Wood loves the trajectory of the program under Campbell and his staff.

“His No. 1 priority is finding guys that fit his culture and his culture is always going to be strong,” Wood said. “Relating it to my high school, I feel that is the No.1 1 thing you have to have to have succeed, a good culture. Now that he’s at Penn State he’ll be able to bring in the talent around that, and I think they’ll be a perenniel Top 10 team.”

The Rivals Industry ranks Wood as the nation’s No. 28 quarterback in the 2027 class. He had a fantastic junior season throwing for over 2,800 yards and 42 touchdowns to just one interception.

He spoke highly of Penn State throughout his process.

“That coaching staff had a lot of success at Iowa State and now they have big-time resources to take it to the next level.”