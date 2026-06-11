Purdue adds coveted offensive lineman Nicholas Schurman to 2027 class

Westfield (Ind.) High offensive lineman Nicholas Schurman tells Rivals he has committed to Purdue.

The key in-state target chose to play for head coach Barry Odom and the Boilermakers over his other top schools in Stanford, Wake Forest, Virginia and Indiana.

“Obviously it meant a lot growing up watching Purdue sports, so seeing how Purdue has performed the last couple of years was not exactly ideal,” Schurman said. “Connecting with the new staff though I grew a strong belief that the coaches and players on the team can get the job done and it really made me want to be a part of turning around a team I love.

“Additionally the facilities and resources offered to players is extraordinary and seemed like a place I could thrive.

“Boiler up!”

Schurman visited the Boilermakers several times in the spring and took his official visit this past weekend.

“The OV was great! It was awesome to get more time hanging out with the players a further my relationship with the coaching staff, learning more about the sport of football from guys like Coach Crabtree and Henson. The hard work and dedication on the team continues to show and the facilities available will never fail to impress me. I really enjoyed the time me and my parents spent there and an excited to keep pushing these relationships forward.”

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Schurman becomes commit No. 13 for Purdue in the 2027 recruiting class.