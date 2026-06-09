Purdue beats out SMU, Florida, Texas for 4-star WR Trenton Yancey

Purdue is on a heater and just edged out some serious competition for one of the top wide receiver prospects in the country.

After an official visit to West Lafayette over the weekend, four-star WR Trenton Yancey committed to the Boilermakers.

SMU, Texas, and Florida were other finalists for Yancey, the Rivals Industry Ranking No. 41 WR in the 2027 recruiting class out of Duncanville (Texas) High School.

“The opportunity to play in the Big Ten, to have the opportunity to make a difference early and often,” Yancey told Rivals on what led him to Purdue.

“The entire staff made my visit amazing. I felt at ease once I arrived and everything was on point,” he continued. “Coach Lal (Bilal Marshall) can develop me into an elite college receiver. He has the same expectations for me to be great. I connected with him instantly, and that continued once I arrived on campus. You don’t forget how people made you feel, and I felt at home.”

Yancey previously logged official visits to both SMU and Florida, and will no longer make an official visit to Texas later this month.

The Boilermakers proved to be the right fit for Yancey, an explosive receiver with position versatility and return skills to fit in the Purdue offense.

“Coach (Josh) Henson has been around the game and has seen it all. His vision for me here at Purdue in his offense is something I’m looking forward to,” he detailed. “Coach (Barry) Odom is a leader of men, and I also believe in his vision. I know I can be the driving force to get things back on track.”